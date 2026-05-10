BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning in Dorchester that left two people hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 255 Geneva St. around 2 a.m. found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Both were taken to nearby hospitals.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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