Boston is now officially in its second heat wave of the summer and people were finding ways to stay cool Sunday while enjoying Open Newbury, a seasonal program that closes a mile-long stretch of Newbury Street to cars and giving people more room to walk, shop, and dine.

But with high temperatures soaring, staying cool became part of the experience.

Kim Cathey said, “Definitely the Big Gulp… that’s been important to me. I have been really hot. It’s very humid here. But I love all the shops and they have lemonade.. and everything on the streets, so it’s been fun.”

You could see people carrying umbrellas, taking breaks in the shade, and cooling off with ice cream.

For many, water is never too far away.

Danielle Bethara said, “I always have a bottle of water with me… really cold water.”

The next Open Newbury will be held on Aug. 23.

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