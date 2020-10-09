Showcase Cinema in Revere closing after more than 50 years

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Showcase Cinema de Lux in Revere will be closing its doors after more than 50 years, National Amusements confirmed.

In a statement, National Amusements said that it has signed an agreement for the potential sale of the movie theater site to Northbridge Partners, a Massachusetts-based developer.

Showcase Cinemas does have plans to open a new theater location at Hanover Crossing in 2021.

“Showcase Cinemas is deeply committed to our Massachusetts and US theatrical exhibition business. We have been a business leader in the Revere community for more than a half century,” the statement read. “As part of looking towards the future, we continue to focus on the development, design and evolution of the theatrical experience through the opening of our new Showcase Cinema de Lux at Hanover Crossing in 2021. We also are diligently looking at potential new sites for future Showcase Cinemas locations, including in the Revere area.”

It’s not clear what Northbridge Partners has planned for the lot.

