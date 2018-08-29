SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Shrewsbury mom is not ready to let her kids go back to school.

Jackie Nason Fashjian shared a photo with 7News of her holding onto her daughters’ ankles as they get ready to embark on their first day back.

This reaction differs from last year when Fashjian was seen jumping for joy with champagne in her hand as her daughters waited to leave.

Fashjian says she received mostly positive feedback for her 2017 photo but was surprised by how many strangers negatively judged her over the joke. Therefore, she says she decided to recreate the picture in 2018 showing the opposite emotion parents might feel sending their children off to school.

