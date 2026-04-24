SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Shrewsbury police officer Shawn Valliere is off the job and had his guns confiscated after alarming accusations that he threatened to kill a family member and himself.

It began when the two got into an argument at a shopping plaza last month.

Valliere left and went back to his Millbury apartment. Court documents reveal that when his relative arrived later, “[The victim] stated that Shawn said, ‘I have a firearm, and if you enter the apartment, you will be shot.'”

Eventually, that person was let inside and told the investigators that Valliere “pointed a firearm in his mouth and told [the victim] to pull the trigger.”

The victim did not report the incident. A month later, an anonymous email was sent to Shrewsbury police about their officer. It accused Valliere of substance abuse and threatening a loved one.

Shrewsbury police then reached out to Millbury police, and an investigation was launched.

According to the Shrewsbury police patrol officers’ union, Valliere was honored with a “life-saving award” in 2022 for tending to a baby that was not breathing.

Detectives say Valliere has denied the allegations and told them he was going to rehab for mental health help. Meantime, in the police report on the assault, the victim is quoted as saying, “This was the scariest day of [their] life.”

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