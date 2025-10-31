BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The national Head Start organization said nearly 3,000 Massachusetts children could be impacted at the start of the month.

Six Head Start programs based in Massachusetts are set to lose funding; Tthe Brockton program is slated to shut down.

Education leaders said the lack of funding disrupts learning for kids.

Head Start programs provide early learning tools, food, and childcare for vulnerable children.

80 percent of the program’s budget comes from federal funds.

