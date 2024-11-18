BOSTON (WHDH) - Several MBTA stations are now closed on the Red Line amid ongoing track work.

Shuttle buses are replacing service between Harvard and Broadway stations.

The closure will expand Sunday when Andrew and JFK stations will also have service replaces with buses.

Track work is expected to be complete on Sunday.

