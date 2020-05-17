Sign of gratitude: Large THANK YOU placed at Mass General, other hospitals

BOSTON (WHDH) - Health care workers at Mass General got a big — really big — sign of support recently.

Dan DeCosmo placed large letters spelling THANK YOU at the entrance to the hospital, with the letters lighting up after dark.

DeCosmo has been out of work during the coronavirus pandemic and his son suggested doing something to recognize health care workers.

“We have a bunch of relatives that are nurses and doctors and he said we should really put together a thank you,” DeCosmo said.

DeCosmo set up the sign during the shift change so everyone leaving and showing up for work could see it.

“They really felt it was a great morale booster. They were really happy that people were recognizing their efforts,” DeCosmo said. “A lot of them came up and said it was really nice to see someone going the extra mile to show their gratitude.”

DeCosmo has set up the sign at half a dozen hospitals so far, with more on the list.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)