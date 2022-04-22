BOSTON (WHDH) - A signed jersey worn by Celtics legend Bill Russell sold for more than $1 million dollars at auction on Friday.

The 11-time champ is offering up historic basketball and civil rights items including signed basketballs, one of his championship rings, trophies, and magazine covers with Kevin Garnett and Larry Bird.

The Hall of Famer said he wants to share all the items he’s collected over his life with others to enjoy.

Russell held his first live auction in December at the TD Garden and the next one will be held on April 22. The online portion of the auction will also close on that date.

