LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Silver Alert has been issued by Massachusetts State Police as they ask for the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old who has not been seen since early Saturday morning.

John Scanlon reportedly left his home in Lawrence around 7:45 a.m., according to officials, leaving to get a haircut in North Andover.

State Police said Scanlon did not make it to the salon or return home. However, they believe his vehicle has traveled in the area of Salem and Quincy since then, with license plate readers tracking his blue 2020 Nissan Altima in Salem in the morning and then Quincy in the afternoon.

Scanlon is described as being 5’8,” with gray hair and hazel-colored eyes. He is also believed to be wearing jeans and a navy shirt with “small designs” on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lawrence Police department at (978) 794-5900, extension 500, or dial 911.

