A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 62-year-old New Hampshire woman.

Brigid Miles was last seen walking away from her home on Southwest Road in Canterbury, NH around 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to state police. She was wearing dark pants, hiking shoes and a brown winter jacket with a fur-lined hood.

Police say she is “vulnerable.”

She is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches and weighing 110 pounds.

She has brown hair and blue eyes

Anyone with information is urged to contact 603-223-4381.