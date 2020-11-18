PITTSFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 86-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in Pittsfield, New Hampshire on Monday.

N.H. State Police issued a Silver Alert for Andre A. Messier, of Pittsfield, who they say was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and a plaid white and brown hooded sweatshirt around 12:30 p.m.

Messier suffers from dementia and walks with a cane, state police added.

He was last seen driving a 2005 gray Ford Freestar with the N.H. license plate number 4477247 on Route 107 North.

Messier has reportedly been known to go to the Laconia and Stewartstown areas in the past.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Pittsfield Police Chief Joe Collinsat (603) 833-5765 or New Hampshire State Police Communications at (603) 223-4381.

