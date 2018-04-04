Silver Line tunnel closed after pieces of concrete fall on platform

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA says the Silver Line tunnel will be closed “until further notice” after pieces of concrete crashed down Wednesday on a train platform.

Ongoing construction on Congress Street near the World Trade Center Station caused the concrete to come loose, according to officials.

In the interest of public safety, the MBTA says it has closed the Silver Line tunnel from South Station to Silver Line Way.

The MBTA has ordered an engineering assessment to determine the extent of any structural damage that may have been caused by the constriction.

Replacement bus service is running on surface streets until the tunnel is cleared for safe use.

No injuries were reported.

