BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A single mom from Brockton has accomplished a major milestone by earning an associate’s degree, reaching a goal that has been years in the making.

Tiana Teixeira is set to receive her diploma later this week at Massasoit Community College. Taking time off from school after she became pregnant, she told 7NEWS she never gave up on pursuing her dream.

“One day, I sat down, [and] I’m like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna go back and finish,'” she told 7NEWS.

On Thursday, June 1, she will finally walk across the stage with her 2-year-old daughter, Niyana.

The single, working mom says having her child by her side only motivated her more. Also a big aid was a professor who helped her go the extra mile, letting the new mom bring her child to class.

“There were days where I wouldn’t have a babysitter and she wasn’t at daycare at that time, so I would ask him “I don’t want to miss class – is it OK if I can bring her with me’ and he gave me the OK to bring her with me,” she explained.

But, there were tough days, too. When her professor noticed her struggling, he suggested Teixeira withdraw from school for a while.

“I was like ‘I’m telling you I will do this – I will pass,” she said. “I said just because I’m dealing with stuff right now, that’s not going to get in the way. And I definitely proved my point – I’m now graduating with honors.”

With Teixeira set to walk this week, she is also sharing a message to other single working moms, too.

“You can absolutely do it,” she said. “Don’t feel like you can’t do it because you have kids. Your kids definitely want to see you do better as well, and your kids are your motivation.”

Teixeira told 7NEWS she’s going to apply to bachelor degree programs and hopes to one day become an ultrasound technician.

