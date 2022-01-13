WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working tirelessly to repair a water main break that caused a massive sinkhole in Worcester early Wednesday morning.

Repairs to the water main break on Shrewsbury Street hit a snag when the ground gave way while crews loaded materials into a Department of Public Works dump truck.

No one was in the truck at the time but the truck did need to be towed away.

Water was out for several nearby businesses, with some places forced to close Wednesday.

“It’s been real quiet today,” said Ben Sotiriou, who works at Victory Bar & Cigar. “Not too many people coming in off the street.”

Further down the street at Couture Nails & Spa, owner Danny Phan says the incident has also impacted their water supply.

“Our water is brown so we have to clean them all out and everything before we can use it, so it’s a little bit tough,” he said.

City officials said they hoped to have a contractor at the scene Thursday so that they can begin repaving the street Friday.

