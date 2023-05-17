Three sisters on the Peabody High School softball team recently made history, with all three hitting a home run in the same game.

Speaking with 7NEWS, the sister sluggers said they’re happy for eachother and want to keep the momentum up for the rest of their season.

The Bettencourt sisters’ milestone came during a matchup with rival Bishop Fenwick earlier this month.

Abby Bettencourt was the first to hit a home run in the game.

“When it first happened, we were like, ‘Wait, did that actually happen?” she said.

The oldest sister, Isabel, hit her home run shortly after Abby’s hit.

“I was glad it happened during that game especially because we were facing a better pitcher and it was something to be excited about and it meant something during that game,” Isabel said.

Then, it was time for the youngest, Lizzy.

“Once we all hit it, everyone was like ‘Wait, they all hit it in the same game’ so it was pretty crazy,” Lizzy said.

The sisters’ coach, Tawny Palmieri, said she’s beyond proud of the trio.

“For a family to hit three home runs from all three sisters is a pretty amazing accomplishment,” she said this week. “I guess it’s in their blood or something, right?”

After their success at the plate, the Bettencourts are taking things one pitch at a time, enjoying what’s left of the only year where they’ll all be playing together on the same field.

“We played together since we were little in the backyard, but we’ve never had the opportunity to play on a team together, so to have this opportunity is unlike anything else,” Abby said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)