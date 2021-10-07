BOSTON (WHDH) - Slugger J.D. Martinez is listed on the Boston Red Sox roster for the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays after missing the team’s wild-card playoff victory over the New York Yankees with an ankle injury.

Martinez, who clubbed 28 homers and 99 RBIs this season, twisted his ankle running out to the field in a rare defensive appearance in a win over the Washington Nationals this past Sunday.

Without Martinez, Kyle Schwarber served as the team’s designated hitter and batted leadoff in Boston’s 6-2 win over the Yankees at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

Boston also reinstated infielder/outfielder Danny Santana from the COVID-19 injury list.

All-Star closer Matt Barnes was notable left off the roster.

Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-five series will be played at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay. Games 3 and 4 will be played at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox lead the all-time series against the Rays 238-194 but they are just 6-5 against them in postseason play.

Eduardo Rodriguez will start Game 1 for Boston on Thursday night. Chris Sale will take the hill on Friday in Game 2 and Nathan Eovaldi will pitch on Sunday when the series shifts back to Fenway Park for Game 3.

Boston’s full roster for the ALDS is as follows:

Pitchers (13): Ryan Brasier, Austin Davis, Nathan Eovaldi, Tanner Houck, Adam Ottavino, Martín Pérez, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Richards, Hansel Robles, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Josh Taylor, Garrett Whitlock

Catchers (2): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez

Infielders (5): Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw

Outfielders (4): J.D. Martinez, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Verdugo

Infielder/Outfielders (2): Kiké Hernández, Danny Santana

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)