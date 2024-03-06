PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Burglars made off with thousands of dollars in scratch off tickets after breaking into a Peabody convenience store early Wednesday morning.

Security cameras as the A-One Market around 4 a.m. captured an individual casing the business shortly before a window was smashed and two masked individuals could be seen entering and grabbing boxes of lottery tickets before climbing right back out.

Managers of the store Jay and Jagu Patel said they lost thousands of dollars in tickets. They said the thieves made off with two books of $10 tickets and four books of $50 tickets.

“We lost, like, too much money, and that’s no good,” Jagu said, adding that the two consider themselves lucky “because nobody was hurt.”

Nearby, in Wakefield, police are investigating a similar incident in which three people broke into a store and stole a book of lottery scratch tickets.

