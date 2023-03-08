BOSTON (WHDH) - A smoking manhole drew an emergency response while snarling roadway traffic and Green Line service near the intersection of Huntington Avenue and Parker Hill Avenue in Boston Wednesday.

The area had reopened to traffic as of around 5 p.m., though congestion was lingering.

While firefighters left the area around 5 p.m., the T said its crews were remained on scene as repairs are needed.

The T said buses were available as of around 6 p.m. for passengers in the area of the Green Line’s E branch.

SKY7 cameras captured the emergency response earlier Wednesday, showing firefighters pouring water into the exposed manhole.

Firetrucks were parked diagonally across area Green Line tracks as vehicle traffic was diverted around the area.

The MBTA said a manhole with MBTA utilities inside had a smoldering cable causing smoke.

The T said the Boston Fire Department responded to the area.

