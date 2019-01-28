Snapped power line in Easton sparks fires

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A power line snapped in Easton early Monday morning, sending sparks and flames down the road.

“She looks out the window, and goes, ‘Oh my God, the yard is on fire,” said Evan Lietner.

Lietner and his wife live across the street and saw the flames.

But as one fire burned, two other fires suddenly sparked inside the family’s home.

“Four-year-old in one arm, the bigger dog in the other one, and she grabbed our baby and small dog, and we ran out here,” Lietner said.

The Easton Fire Chief Kevin Partridge says the chaos was created when the power line first snapped.

Part of the line landed in the road, but the other part hit the service line connected to the Lietner’s home, sending all that electricity back into the house.

“It doesn’t happen that often,” Partridge said. “Electricity’s a dangerous thing.”

The fire was contained to the basement with minimal damage.

But the family feels this flash could’ve ended much worse

“I can’t believe how lucky we were,” Lietner said.

