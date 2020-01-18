Snow blankets roads as storm dumps several inches across state

BOSTON (WHDH) - A fast-moving storm will dump up to half a foot of snow on parts of Massachusetts as it blows through Saturday night, leaving plenty of shoveling for residents on Sunday.

The heaviest part of the snow will hit in the evening, with a few inches predicted for the Boston area, two to four inches in the South Shore and South Coast, and four to six inches in the Worcester and Merrimack Valley areas.

The South Shore and South Coast will see slush Sunday morning as warmer air moves in, but the snow will stick around in other parts of Massachusetts.

The storm is expected to move out of the area by midnight and some areas had already seen several inches by 11 p.m., with Hubbardston seeing five inches, Fitchburg four inches and Worcester 3.5. inches.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)