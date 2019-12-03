Snow falling steadily in Massachusetts during Tuesday morning commute

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cars could be seen driving slowly down major highways and side streets as snow continued to accumulate in the Bay State on Tuesday morning.

The fast-falling snow created slippery driving conditions across Massachusetts.

Gov. Charles Baker said nearly 4,000 pieces of equipment — 2,100 plows, 1,400 plower-spreader combinations, and 460 front end loaders — will be on the roads.

The Expressway HOV lane on the South Shore has been closed for the morning commute due to the accumulation of snow.

Drivers are also urged not to crowd the plows.

