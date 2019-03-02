Snow intensity picks up in Attleboro as worry shifts to slick conditions

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Up to six inches of snow is expected to fall in southeastern Massachusetts Saturday and the intensity of the storm is beginning to increase in places like Attleboro.

The concern now is keeping roads clear from slick snow and black ice.

Motorists are being urged to drive slowly and safely as crews work to clear away the snow.

