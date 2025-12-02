Get ready for our first winter storm of the season! At least….for some of us. For many others this will be more of a mix and a cold rain. After this storm exits we’re tracking some of the coldest air of the season yet.

The storm becomes widespread across the area through 10 a.m. this morning. Most of the snow will be locked in to north of the Pike and west of the 495 corridor. Near the 495 corridor, rain, snow and a mix is all possible. East and south of the Pike and the 495 corridor this storm will be mainly rain.

The worst of the road conditions won’t be until the afternoon and evening.

The worst of the conditions are expected in central and northern Worcester County, northern Middlesex County and southern New Hampshire.

As the storm exits late tonight, cold air will wrap back in so even the locations that saw rain most of the day could finish off with a bit of snow.

By late tonight, the greatest snowfall totals will be over the highest elevations. The snow will be wet and heavy, so take breaks when shoveling.

Watch out overnight and throughout the morning commute Wednesday. Whether you get rain or snow it will all freeze up, leading to the possibility of icy spots on untreated roads.

The rest of Wednesday will be bright and chilly in the mid 30s in the afternoon. Thursday morning we’ll get down to the low 20s with highs in the upper 30s. There may be some spotty snow showers, too. A breeze will make it feel chilly!

Thursday night the coldest air of the season is set to move in. Lows Friday morning will get down to the single digits and the teens. With even just a light wind, wind chills or “feels-like” temperatures will drop below zero! Friday will be bright but in the afternoon we’ll still struggle to get out of the upper 20s. Saturday will feature another cold start in the teens with highs in the mid 30s. We’ve got more chances for some rain and snow — we’ll watch that as the week progresses. Sunday starts in the 20s with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Stay tuned!