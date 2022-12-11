Snow clearing crews were out in force across Massachusetts Sunday night as snowflakes began flying and causing dangerous driving conditions.

Much of the state is expected to get a coating to an inch of snow, with parts of Western Mass. expected to get between 1 and 3 inches of snow before the storm moves on.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)