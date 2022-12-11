Snow clearing crews were out in force across Massachusetts Sunday night as snowflakes began flying and causing dangerous driving conditions.

Much of the state is expected to get a coating to an inch of snow, with parts of Western Mass. expected to get between 1 and 3 inches of snow before the storm moves on.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox