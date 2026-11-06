BOSTON (WHDH) - The Snowport Holiday Market opens for the 2026 season in Boston’s Seaport Friday!

This year the market features more than 125 local vendors, festive food and drinks, live music, holiday decorations, and activities to be enjoyed by the whole family. Visitors can also enjoy cocktail bars, a warming tent, craft stations, and festive photo spots with free general admission.

Snowport is located in the Seaport Common at 100 Seaport Boulevard in Boston.

It will be open seven days a week through December 27, 2026, except Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Beginning December 7, the market will have extended holiday hours.

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