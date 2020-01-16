(AP) — A snowstorm made for slick roads and a slow morning commute in parts of Maine and New Hampshire on Thursday.

The heaviest snow was falling in southwest Maine. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the area. An estimate 6 to 9 inches of snow were expected.

Some accidents were reported in New Hampshire, with no immediate word of injuries. Highway speed limits were lowered to 45 miles an hour. Northern Vermont also got some snow.

The storm was expected to move out of the area by Thursday afternoon, followed by plunging temperatures. Wind chills are expected to be below zero by Friday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)