Snowstorm prompting cancellations, delays at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A major snowstorm moving through New England has prompted flight cancellations and delays at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

Many passengers became stranded at the airport as wet, heavy snow and sleet fell.

Cameron Barry had a layover in Boston, where he learned his flight had been canceled.

“When we came here to take Delta to Nashville, it got cancelled,” he told 7NEWS on Sunday. “I have work tomorrow at 4:30 and the flight we got booked for tomorrow is at 4, so I’ve been trying to call work to say, “I don’t know if I can make it tomorrow.”

Across the nation, about 6,500 flights were delayed and more than 800 were canceled Sunday night, according to FlightAware.com.

Many airlines are offering travel waivers for passengers with delayed and canceled flights.

