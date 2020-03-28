Sober program provides virtual interaction for those in recovery

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many programs meant to support those recovering from substance abuse disorder are providing their clients with virtual programming as an alternative.

The Phoenix, a Boston gym that provides physical activities for recovering addicts, has been able to stay connected with its members while maintaining social distancing.

Known for its workouts and fitness programs, The Phoenix is still supporting a community of people online during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Not being able to meet in person has been a challenge but we still want to be able to make sure that we’re connecting with people socially and as much as we possibly can,” said Kelly Cave, who works with The Phoenix.

“To be able to have that support and know that there’s somebody to talk to is really vital for people like me,” one participant said.

