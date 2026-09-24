His truck was stuck in park for months because of trouble with the title. No one could help, so Solve It 7 took the wheel.

“He’s always wanted a truck from the time he started to drive,” said Kristine Fraser.

She helped her son, Alec, buy a truck of his own.

“He was thrilled to get it, loved having it,” said Kristine.

But when Alec tried to switch the insurance on the used vehicle his excitement came to a screeching stop. He learned the registry had his truck listed as salvaged – meaning it was once declared a total loss.

Now the truck couldn’t be registered or driven until it passed a special inspection.

“Even the insurance company wasn’t sure how it all happened because everything they had was a totally clean title when we bought it. To me I thought it was going to be a simple solution. How could they sell me a truck that has a salvaged title?” asked Kristine.

Kristine says she spent seven months calling the dealership and the RMV, trying to find out what went wrong and get it corrected.

But she kept hitting roadblocks.

“They were like no, it’s not our problem and I felt bad because what do you do? At that point I don’t know where to go how to straighten it out. All this time they kept making payments on a truck they couldn’t drive. He has not been able to do anything with it so it’s been sitting in the parking lot. Very annoying, very frustrating and he was pretty upset about the whole thing himself,” said Kristine.

Solve it 7 contacted the RMV, and that’s when things finally shifted into gear.

The very next day, Kristine got a call.

One week later, a new clean title arrived.

Alec’s truck was no longer listed as salvaged.

“I appreciate everything you did. I can’t believe you solved it in eight days. We’ve been seven months trying to go back and forth so I really appreciate all your help. You have been awesome,” said Kristine.

Do you have a problem you can’t solve?

Give us a call at 617-367-7777

Or email us, the fastest way to reach us: Solveit7@whdh.com

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