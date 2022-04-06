ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Key West, Florida doesn’t sound like the worst place to be stranded because of a canceled flight. But one local couple says their airline promised to reimburse them for their expenses. Instead, they got a refund runaround. So, they called Solve It 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

Diane and her husband spent five fun-filled days in Key West this winter.

“We loved our vacation but it was time to go home,” Diane said.

But the Ashland couple got bad news at the airport: their airline canceled their flight home. The earliest flight they could catch was two days away.

“We were stuck,” Diane said.

And things got worse.

“She came over the loudspeaker and announced there were no hotels or no rental cars in Key West available. I panicked,” Diane said.

Diane started calling hotels. She wasn’t looking for extravagant accommodations.

“We would have stayed anywhere. We didn’t want to be stuck at the airport. We didn’t want to sleep on the airport floor,” Diane said.

She found a hotel and says an airline representative told her she would be reimbursed for her room, taxis, and meals.

“She told us they would mark our accounts. So, when we got back, to submit our reimbursements. We would be reimbursed. No questions asked,” Diane said.

When Diane got home, she sent the airline her receipts which added up to about $1300.

“I got a response that they would offer me $300 reimbursement for my travels. And clearly, that wasn’t acceptable. If I’m out $1,300, I’m not going to accept $300,” Diane said.

She argued with the airline.

“Key West is just not a cheap place to be stuck for two days,” Diane said.

Feeling like she was getting a refund runaround she called Solve It 7.

“I know that you’ve gotten resolution for people,” Diane said.

We contacted the airline who told us: “After reviewing this case further, we determined that the expenses submitted were reasonable based on the location. We apologize to our customer for the inconvenience.”

Two days later Diane got her refund and was flying high.

“It was a long process. It was very stressful it was very time-consuming. ​So, I am very appreciative for all your efforts,” Diane said.

Do you have a problem that has you feeling stranded?

