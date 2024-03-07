A local mom relied on her baby monitor to keep an eye on her son. But she says when the device had connectivity issues, she connected with Solve It 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

“I love him so much. So, so much,” Courtney said.

When Courtney puts her adorable baby boy to sleep, she wants to be able to watch him when she’s not in the room.

“We wanted to make sure when he was going down for a nap, he was safe,” Courtney said.

So, she got a baby monitor.

“It was very important to me and my boyfriend that we had a working, trustworthy monitor for us to use,” Courtney said.

It was even more important after her son had emergency surgery.

“After everything he went through, it was incredibly difficult for him to sleep by himself,” Courtney said.

But a couple of months after she started using the monitor, it stopped working.

“I heard this like high pitch screeching noise. It startled me and I grabbed the monitor and had like a big red X on it. And it just never turned on again after that,” Courtney said.

She emailed the manufacturer.

“A representative reached back out to me and asked me to take a video of myself following these troubleshooting instructions,” Courtney said.

She did.

After reviewing the video, Courtney was told she’d be sent a new monitor.

“They were like, ‘Okay, this is a networking issue, we’re gonna put through a warranty replacement,” Courtney said.

But two months went by, and the replacement never came.

“I was venting to my mother-in-law,” Courtney said. “She said you should email Solve It 7. And I was like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna, I’m gonna!’

We contacted the company and were told it had supply challenges and staffing shortages.

Shortly after that, Courtney received an upgraded baby monitor.

Now Courtney can keep an electronic eye on her son while he sleeps.

“Thank you so much. Thank you so much for all of your help,” Courtney said.

