Solve It 7: Cell Phone Flub

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Like many of us, Denis Kennedy would be lost without his cell phone.

“I’m a master electrician–I’ve been in business for 50 years,” Denis said.

It’s his connection to customers who often need him at all hours.

When the contract on his phone was up, Denis decided to go with a cheaper plan from a different service provider.

He went to a local store to buy a new phone and a representative from the service provider worked with him to activate it.

Denis said, “the person that was helping me could not get the phone hooked up.”

After waiting more than 2 hours Denis decided to take his business elsewhere.

“(I) said you’re wasting my time too much I do not want the service, I don’t want the phone,” Denis told us.

But it was too late.

He said, “the manager told me I could not leave the phone at the store. He said you purchased the phone, you take it with you.”

But when Denis tried to return the phone on the spot, he says the representative told him they couldn’t process a return on the same day.

“I said I don’t want it, I don’t want anything to do with it,” Denis said.

The next day, Denis went back to the store and returned the phone.

Denis said, “he promised me that everything was going to be all set and canceled.”

But weeks later, “low and hold (I) get a bill and they want their money for the service, and they never hooked up my phone,” Denis said.

Denis called the service provider and explained that he had returned the phone.

He said, “the end of the month I get another bill.”

Then Denis received a notice from a collection agency, “now I’m nervous,” he said.

So Denis phoned the one number he needed to get help–he called Solve It 7.

We reached out to the service provider and they promised they would take care of the billing blunder.

A week later Denis got this apology letter saying all bills tied to the new phone had been voided.

“I’m really appreciative as soon as you made your call they wanted to help me. 7 News was the only one that made a difference,” Denis said.

