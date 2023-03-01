A local family paid their dental insurance premiums but found out they didn’t have coverage. They say they tried to fix it but got the brush off! So they contacted Solve It 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

John keeps very busy at his family’s business in Holden, a car wash with a state inspection station.

“We enjoy it. It’s a nice community that we get to work with,” John said.

John buys health insurance for his family through the Massachusetts Health Connector, a state agency that links people with affordable coverage.

“I’ve never missed a premium or been late with a premium. We pay everything on time,” John said.

So John was stunned when he found out his daughter wasn’t insured for a recent dental appointment.

“We had to cancel appointments. It’s very, very annoying,” John said.

John says he spent lots of time on the phone with the staff at the Health Connector trying to clean up the problem.

“I would call, and they would send an email to somebody, and then they’d say I’ll get back to you tomorrow, then they wouldn’t call. Then I’d wait another day. I’d call them, and I’m telling you this happened like 20 times,” John said.

He reached out to Solve It 7 about his dental dilemma.

We connected with the Connector. A representative told us an agent made a mistake and the problem was fixed.

Now John’s family can go to the dentist, and he can focus on his bustling business.

“I want to say thank you Solve It 7,” John said. “Something I tried to get fixed for months wasn’t getting fixed. I called Solve It 7. They took care of it in a couple hours.”

Do you have a problem you just can’t wash away? Let us try to help.

Give us a call at 617-367-7777.

Or email us at SolveIt7@whdh.com

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)