WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A Winthrop woman was heartbroken when her husband suddenly passed away.

Months after losing him — she was still waiting for his final paycheck.

Until Solve It 7 stepped in.

“He was just an all-around great type of guy, especially with kids. He loved when he coached my son when he was younger. He loved playing hockey that was his joy,” said Jennifer Biancardi.

But one night on the ice — everything changed.

Mark was playing hockey when his wife, Jennifer, got a call she never expected.

“He said that Mark collapsed. They just couldn’t get him back,” said Jennifer.

Mark was only 42.

Now Jennifer and her children are taking life without Mark one step at a time.

“It’s all something new that we have to learn to get through,” said Jennifer.

After Mark died, Jennifer learned his company still owed him one final paycheck for nearly $8,500.

“The person I was talking to had reached out to me to tell me what forms I needed to fill out because they couldn’t just direct deposit his last check into my account because I am not an employee there,” said Jennifer.

Jennifer says she filled out the forms and sent them back by the end of June.

Then she waited.

“After that it was just crickets. At least once a week, I would do a follow-up email,” said Jennifer.

Week after week — no answer. No check.

“Frustrated, very frustrated. I was trying to figure things out and I just didn’t know what to do anymore. He passed away at the end of may, we’re in October now. It’s hard, this has been going on way too long,” said Jennifer.

So Jennifer contacted Solve It 7.

We reached out to Mark’s company and a spokesperson told us they’d look into it.

In less than a week the money was in Jennifer’s account.

“It’s like a weight has been lifted off. I really appreciate how quick and efficient that you guys are and if it wasn’t for you guys I’d probably still have radio silence,” said Jennifer.

Do you have a problem you can’t solve?

Give us a call at 617-367-7777

Or email us, the fastest way to reach us: Solveit7@whdh.com

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