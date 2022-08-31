All a local family wanted was for their parents’ final resting place to be complete. But when they couldn’t get a mistake on their memorial marker fixed, they contacted Solve It 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

Carolanne was heartbroken when her parents passed away.

Her dad Eric died in 2011. Her mom Loretta passed in 2016.

“She left a letter that we found. She said, ‘I just want you to know you’re my four diamonds. Shine brightly because I’ll be looking at you from where I am in heaven,’” Carolanne said.

Those words have been a great comfort – but the words on their grave marker have caused pain.

“My mother’s name was Loretta. Not Lorette. So, there was an “E” added at the end of her name. They never put the date she passed,” Carolanne said.

Carolanne says for years she has been asking the funeral home that ordered the marker to fix it.

“We got a multitude of excuses. We couldn’t believe it. It was very disturbing. We were like, ‘Oh my god, mom can’t rest in peace,'” Carolanne said.

So, they called Solve it 7.

We contacted one of the funeral home owners. She wasn’t sure how the mistake happened but ordered a new grave marker and told us:

“Unfortunately, it took a long time, but everything is completed so everyone can have some closure.”

“I felt a complete wash of peace. I will always be grateful to Solve It 7. They’re both at rest. And they’re both looking down,” Carolanne said.

