SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Many restaurants rely on delivery apps to cook up more business, but a Somerville restaurant owner says a huge amount of money was taken from her delivery app account.

When no one would help get that money back for her, Solve It 7 served up a solution.

“This is something we take pride in. People coming in here, enjoying family recipes, enjoying food that my grandmother made for US It’s such a heartfelt thing,” said Koryn Zammuto.

Zammuto runs her restaurant with love.

“People come in you know, they become your friends they become like family so it’s really nice,” Zammuto said.

She opened Premiere on Broadway during the pandemic. Food deliveries helped keep her business going.

“The restaurant business was taking a huge dive, people were scared to come out, there’s some people who are still scared to come out,” she said.

These days, delivery apps help boost her bottom line – earning her about $40,000 a year.

“You see repeat customers, even on the delivery app. You don’t know their faces but you see their name coming through all the time that say repeat order, repeat order, so you know these people love your food. It was going great,” Zammuto said.

Until she checked her records and something didn’t add up.

“There was a bank account that was not my bank account, so I went on and I clicked the link and I was, like, appalled,” she said.

Zammuto says someone hacked her account, added a different bank account to her delivery app, then stole $18,500.

“Where’s the money gone? This is crazy, who is this person that’s taking my money? I felt like I was physically being robbed,” Zammuto said.

She reached out to the delivery app, but says no one responded.

“Two weeks goes by, three weeks goes by, I have no answers no response. I need help, someone has to help me I can not get in touch with these people,” she said.

So Zammuto turned to Solve It 7 to deliver some answers.

We contacted the company.

A spokesperson told us, “Thanks for passing this along, we’ve been in touch with them to help resolve this issue.”

And within days Zammuto had her money back.

“Thank you Solve It 7,” she said. “You really saved me, immediately responded to me, immediately helped me. I’m so grateful.”

Is a company not giving you answers?

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Give us a call at 617-367-7777.

Or email us, the fastest way to reach us: Solveit7@whdh.com

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