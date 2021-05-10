Solve It 7: Living Room Wrong

HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Pat Mills feels very close to her Harwich neighbors.

“We get along very well,” she said.

Last Fall, one of them was going through a difficult time.

Pat said, “she was having problems because of COVID. Her hours were cut where she worked and was just needing a little bit of a pick me up.”

The neighbor had mentioned she was looking for a new area rug for her living room.

“And so I thought I will do this for you. We purchased the rug and had the rug delivered and set up in her house and she loved it,” Pat said.

But a few weeks later, there was a problem.

Pat said, “it started to exhibit a very strange section that was just kind of coming unraveled. It’s as if the fiber was coming from the core of the carpet.”

Pat called the store and she said, “someone came out they looked at the rug they took pictures of the rug.”

The representative from the store said he would be in touch soon.

But after a month Pat felt forgotten.

“Just total frustration, we were very disappointed and frustrated,” she said.

So, she went to the store to speak to someone.

Pat said, “I was given more excuses and was told to ‘have a little patience.’ I said to him, ‘I am going to Solve It 7’.”

We reached out to the rug store and the manager said they were having a difficult time responding to service requests because of COVID.

He said they would contact Pat directly.

Pat said, “within one hour of me calling you, the store called me, not with an apology but to say they are totally reimbursing the price of the rug and beyond that, she could keep it.”

Pat quickly got her rug refund for $719.

She said, “I was floored, literally floored. It was just totally exciting and I’m so thrilled that you got it done so quickly.”

