When a local couple’s dream of hitting the road in a brand-new motorhome seemed like it was stalled, they contacted Solve It 7. See how we got them back on their path.

All Mike Costa wanted was to get behind the wheel of his own RV.

“One of my lifelong dreams of having a motorhome and basically cruising the country,” Mike said.

So Last year Mike and his wife Lynda scoured online listings to find an RV they loved.

“We decided, ‘Let’s pull the trigger,'” Lynda said.

The Uxbridge couple found a beauty with a modern, bright interior, flat-screen TVs, and room for eight people to sleep.

“We were elated,” Mike said.

In January, they paid a dealer$124,000for their soon-to-be home on wheels and made an appointment to pick it up.

“He said, ‘How about we do February 23 since there’s a few things that need to be fixed,'” Mike said.

February came but the motorhome did not.

Mike and Lynda say they called and went to the dealer.

“Nobody had answers. They didn’t know where the rig was. They didn’t know what the status of the repairs was. You just could not pin anyone down,” Lynda said.

After hitting dead ends for three months they turned to Solve It 7.

“I got an actual response from you and I said, to Lynda, I said, ‘Holy, Holy mackerel, they’re really gonna help us,” Mike said.

We called the dealer to get answers.

“Within three hours of Solve It 7 being involved we got a phone call,” Mike said.

Just days later the couple was revving up their new RV.

“We could not have done it without you,” Lynda said.

“I don’t know how to thank you, but thank you,” Mike said.

