When the hit Broadway show Hamilton came to town, a Groveland woman bought tickets. But, when she and her friends couldn't go she says she had trouble getting her musical money back.

The music.

The costumes.

The history.

“I’ve heard it’s fascinating,” Gerry said.

Gerry couldn’t wait to see Hamilton.

“I was really excited,” Gerry said.

She bought four seats from an online ticket company and planned to go with friends when the musical hit Boston this year.

But Gerry and her friends had to back out.

“We’re all in our 80s here. So, you know, it’s something that goes with life in the 80th decade,” Gerry said.

Gerry easily resold her seats through the ticket company.

“I was thrilled. I mean, it was great. It was over $800,” Gerry said.

And she wasn’t worried about getting her money back. All she had to do was fill out a form on the company’s website to receive her refund.

“I did what I was supposed to do. I got a message back saying, oops, we’re sorry, this didn’t go through properly,” Gerry said.

She kept trying with no success.

“I had to redo it again and again. I don’t know how many times I did it. I lost count. I was very frustrated,” Gerry said.

Hoping to get the show on the road, Gerry contacted Solve It 7.

We emailed the ticket company and soon after:

“All of a sudden, I had a contact in customer service who said, ‘I’m here to help you.’ And it was magic. It was magic. She called me immediately, and within 10 minutes, it was fixed,” Gerry said.

Gerry got her money and hopes one day she’ll see Hamilton bring down the house.

“Thank you big time. I want to say continue doing what you’re doing because there is a need for it,” Gerry said.

