Solve It 7: Payback Plight

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - New England winters can be tough. The long months of snow and cold temperatures leave many longing for some sunshine. Thammy Pierre-Louis is one of them.

“I hate it!” she says of the cold weather. “It’s too cold. I’d rather the heat.”

There’s plenty of heat down in Miami, so the Dorchester woman decided to book a summer trip to visit her grandmother and hang out in South Florida.

“We were gonna go to South Beach,” she says.

She booked her flight directly through the airline and was already thinking about the soft sand and palm trees. Then, the coronavirus struck. Thammy’s vacation dream took a back seat to the global pandemic.

“We cannot travel, just for safety reasons,” she says.

Disappointed, Thammy went on the airline’s web site to cancel her flight. Her disappointment turned to shock when she found out she would not get a refund.

“It was really frustrating,” Thammy says.

That’s when her mom stepped in and told her to reach out to Solve It 7.

We looked over Thammy’s booking information and itinerary and noticed the airline had changed her return flight by more than 12 hours. We did some research and found that the Department of Transportation had recently sent out a notice to airlines requiring them to offer passengers refunds when flights are cancelled or changed significantly. We shared this key information with Thammy.

“I got on the laptop so fast!” she says. She went through the company’s chat feature and, using the information from Solve It 7, got the company to agree to give her back her money, $412 in all.

“It’s a big relief,” Thammy says. “I feel good about it and I’m happy that I was able to get my money back.”

And she’s thankful that Solve It 7 was able to navigate her through the travel turbulence.

“Solve It 7 really helps,” she says. “It’s really good. I just want to say keep up the good work.”

