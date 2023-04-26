A truck driver crashed into a local family’s sign. They say the company stalled when it came time to pay for the damage. So they asked Solve It 7 to kick things into drive. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

Diana and Greg Hannoosh treasured their one-of-a-kind house marker.

“We loved it,” Diana said.

The couple spent thousands of dollars on the granite post, sign, and custom-made painting of their nearby beach.

“We used to decorate it for every season. Everybody comments on our sign and how beautiful it is,” Diana said.

So Diana was alarmed when she heard a commotion outside this past winter.

“It sounded like a truck that was stuck. It was going backward and forward and backward and forward,” Diana said.

Here’s the truck Diana heard — running over their house marker!

She rushed outside and found it like this!

“The post was ripped out of the ground. I was shocked. I just was heartbroken,” Diana said.

She says she confronted the truck’s driver.

“I said, you knocked over my post. And he’s like, you know, I’m in big trouble. He just told me you need to call the company, the trucking company,” Diana said.

Diana says she called and emailed the delivery company several times asking them to pay for their post.

“It was just two months of nothing. My husband and I were both mad and just felt like there was no responsibility being taken,” Diana said.

So they emailed Solve It 7.

We contacted the company. It’s now in the process of paying the family for the smashed-up sign.

“Thank you Solve It 7. I know that we never ever would have gotten anywhere with this. It means the world to us.”

Hope your post is back soon, Diana. Are you feeling crushed by a problem? We might be able to help.

Give us a call at 617-367-7777.

Or email us at SolveIt7@whdh.com

