Solve It 7: Problem Path

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Retired Salem DPW worker Bob Harvey has been married to his wife, Sandra, for 49 years–a partnership that includes caring for her during health challenges.

“She’s had both her hips and both her knees replaced and both shoulders,” said Bob.

The Harveys moved into their Salem condo several years ago in part because it had easy access to the street from their back patio.

“Stairs are brutal,” said Bob. “She could never make it up the stairs unless I help her.”

For the first few years, Bob said his condo association would clear a path from the back patio to the street after heavy snowstorms.

But that’s not happening now and Bob fears Sandra would be stuck in the house if a storm hits.

“She’s pretty much a prisoner in her own home,” said Bob.

Bob sent a doctor’s note to his condo association asking them to regularly shovel a path.

“They just said, ‘Well you know ‘we’ll look into it, we’ll look into it,’” said Bob.

Bob said he also checked with the city and was told the condo association is only required to shovel eight feet out from the patio — not enough to get Sandra to the street.

“What happens if there’s a fire (and) we’ve got 15 inches of snow out here, my wife’s handicapped and they shovel eight feet out from my door,” said Bob. “Where do we go?”

Bob asked Solve It 7 for help.

We called the condo board president who said for several different reasons the board couldn’t promise the path would be completely shoveled.

That’s when we reached out to a local youth volunteer organization, which stepped up big time — agreeing to shovel a path for Bob and his wife after heavy snowstorms.

“I’m very thankful and I think you guys are doing a fantastic job,” said Bob.

