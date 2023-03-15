SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Shrewsbury couple had a luxurious trip planned to their favorite European travel destination. But they had to cancel and were promised a resort refund. When the money didn’t come they contacted Solve It 7. Brandon Gunnoe has the story.

From the splendor of Sintra’s castles to the cityscapes of Lisbon, Kambiz and his wife Sharifeh couldn’t wait to vacation again in Portugal.

“Food is cheap. Drink is cheap. The country is beautiful. The ocean is so nice,” Kambiz said.

They used a travel site to book a room at a resort.

But then Sharifeh had some medical issues and couldn’t go.

“We were so disappointed,” Kambiz said.

Kambiz canceled the trip and asked for a refund on the room.

“They needed documentation for this,” Kambiz said.

He submitted this doctor’s note saying Sharifeh was not fit to fly and was told the booking site would refund their $1900.

“The actual refund gonna come to you in 30 days. We waited 30 days and another 30 days passed and another passed. That money never arrived. It was so frustrating,” Kambiz said.

So they contacted Solve It 7.

We emailed the travel site. A representative told us, “Unfortunately there was a glitch in the system which delayed the refund.”

And now the couple has their money back.

“We are delighted. Thank you Solve It 7,” Kambiz said.

