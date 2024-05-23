BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman was left stranded when her wheelchair battery died.

When she couldn’t get answers, she turned to Solve It 7.

Donna Adams has relied on an electric wheelchair since her knee replacement surgery went wrong in 2019.

“I needed to get around and do all the things I need to do for me, just getting out and about. Like I used to do walking,” said Donna.

When the wheelchair’s battery died last month, she expected a quick replacement.

But when she called the repair company, she was shocked to learn it would take at least a month to get a battery. That meant she would be stranded in her apartment.

“Not being able to go outside on my own? No, that’s a little scary… You don’t have anything sooner,” said Donna.

Hoping to get things moving—Donna reached out to Solve It 7.

“A friend of mine, she said I should call solve it 7. So that’s what I did,” said Donna.​

We contacted the repair company. They quickly sent a technician to Donna’s apartment.

“Hallelujah it’s running!” said Donna.

Now Donna is back in motion.

“Thank you very much. And I’m totally grateful. Anybody needs some help? Get in touch with Solve It 7,” said Donna.

