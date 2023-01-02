BOSTON (WHDH) - The grief-stricken mother of a 33-year-old father of two who was shot and killed in Mattapan on New Year’s Day is calling on police to find the person responsible and the community to provide any tips they have.

“Solve it, give us some kind of resolution,” Denis Cox said of the deadly shooting that claimed the life of her son, Jymal, on Blue Hill Avenue on Sunday.

“I’m lost for words and feelings at this moment,” she said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave. around 6 a.m. found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

Both were hospitalized and one was pronounced dead.

Jymal was related to the Rev. Kevin Peterson, a local activist who is working to stop gun violence. He hand-delivered a letter to the Boston Police Department on Tuesday.

In a statement, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said, “As we start 2023, all of City leadership remains focused on preventing violence and supporting our young people, in partnership with community. The incident is a tragic reminder that much work remains.”

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

