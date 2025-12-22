BOSTON (WHDH) - Some Amtrak service in and out of Boston has resumed after it was stopped for hours Monday due to downed overhead wires blocking tracks.

All Amtrak service in and out of Boston was temporarily suspended while crews worked to fix the downed catenary wires, which caused extended delays and eventual cancellations for dozens of passengers.

Some commuter rail trains were also affected. The MBTA said all inbound Providence and Stoughton train lines Monday bypassed Hyde Park, Ruggles, and Back Bay because of the issue.

“With the holiday season, it definitely adds just frustration,” said Cora Botir, who was traveling to New Jersey.

Amtrak Northeast issued a slew of cancellation notices Monday evening following the delays.

“It’s very frustrating especially considering this is a very crowded hall,” said one commuter at Back Bay station.

“Frustrating, obviously, I just want to go home for the holidays,” said Botir.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)