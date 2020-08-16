Some Mass. school sports set to resume under severe restrictions

BOSTON (WHDH) - New guidelines for youth sports are set to go into effect Monday, limiting and in some cases halting competition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The guidelines group sports into three categories. Lower-risk sports that can played individually or without contact, like tennis and golf, can hold games and meets. But moderate-risk sports that have limited contact like baseball and soccer, and high-risk sports that require contact like football and wrestling, can only hold competitive practices and games if they can keep socially distant.

That stops football and wrestling from competition, but league officials are still trying to keep teams busy.

“We’re just looking to fix the way we can compete right now and look at the way the guidance is set,” said Brett Poirier, chairman of the Massachusetts Wrestling Association. “It’s socially distant practices for now, which basically means working out in a room. We can do something, but we can’t wrestle yet.”

