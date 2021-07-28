(WHDH) — McCormick & Company, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of some of its spices due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The products included in the recall are:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle

UPC NUMBER: 052100049731

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901582629

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle

UPC NUMBER: 052100038254

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901455463

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle

UPC NUMBER: 52100325743

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 932574

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H

Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle

UPC NUMBER: 066200021047

MCCORMICK ITEM NUMBER: 901543520

AFFECTED DATE CODES: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06

The products were shipped to Massachusetts and dozens of other states between June 20 and July 21. They were also internationally shipped to Bermuda and Canada.

The potential risk of salmonella was brought to McCormick’s attention by the Food and Drug Administration during routine testing.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.

Others infected with salmonella may experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall, the FDA said.

Consumers are urged to throw away the recalled product and its containers and call McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867, weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., for a replacement or full refund.

