Some members of high school in Harwich to learn remotely after student tests positive for COVID-19

HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Students and staff at a high school in Harwich who came in close contact with a student who recently tested positive for the coronavirus will operate remotely for the near future, school officials said.

After learning of the positive case, Monomoy Regional High School officials worked to identify any student or staff member who may have attended class or interacted with the infected student, the school district wrote on their website. All people identified have been told to quarantine for the next 14 days.

“Given that we maintain 6 foot spacing in classrooms, we greatly reduce the number of individuals potentially meeting the CDC definition of a close contact for coronavirus, which is defined as those who have been within 6 feet of the person for at least 15 minutes,” Monomoy Superintendent Dr. Scott Carpenter said. “After watching each of our schools operate over the past week, we’ve all been impressed with how well our student body and staff have been closely adhering to the safety protocols of mask wearing, hand washing, and physical distancing. These measures, taken in combination, greatly reduce the risk of additional transmission.”

The school district says they sanitize every classroom each evening to prevent virus transmission. Additional sanitation was completed at the high school over the weekend in the areas frequented by the infected student.

